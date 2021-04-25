Weather Forecast For April 25: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

April 25, 2021, 6:51 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

