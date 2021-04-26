CCMC Recommends To Postpone All Examinations

The COVID-19 Crisis Management Center (CCMC) has recommended to postpone all the examinations from tomorrow.

Ganesh Pande, press advisor to Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel, informed that the meeting of the CCMC held today in Singh Durbar decided to recommend to the government for postponing examinations of all kinds of all levels from tomorrow, Monday, in view of rising infections of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The CCMC meet also discussed about the rise in cases of COVID-19, fears induced by this and ways to curb the spread of the virus.