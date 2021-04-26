COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3536 New Cases , 378 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

April 26, 2021, 5:41 p.m.

With 3536 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 303566.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there is 13293 test (with 12400 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 894 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 3556 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 378 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 277981. The recovery rate is 91.56 percent.

There were 12 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached 3176. There are 30356 are active cases in the country. Out of this, 1899 are in institutional isolation and 20535 are in home isolation. Of the active patients, 268 are admitted to the ICU and 78 are under treatment with a ventilator facility.

