Experts Express Concern On Rapid Infection Among Young People

April 26, 2021, 7:30 a.m.

Dr. Anup Bastola, Chief consultant at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, said that the latest cases showed a very worrying trend with rapid infection among youth of 30-40 and 40-50 age groups reports The Rising Nepal.

The new infection seems to be spreading rapidly, said Dr. Bastola, urging everyone to follow the safety precautions.

According to the daily, there are 19,382 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation. Of them, 1594 patients are admitted to various institutional isolation and 17,788 are placed in home isolation, shared Dr. Gautam at the press briefing. Likewise, 69 people are placed in quarantine.

The number of districts with over 500 cases has now reached nine, with Morang, Parsa, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Kaski, Dang, Banke and Rupandehi, according to MoHP update.

At a time when the government is in no mood to go for lockdown, health experts call people to go for self lockdown to prevent the infection of COVID-19. Dr. Biraj Karmacharya advised everyone to follow self-lockdown if possible and stay home unless any emergency and to wear masks and strictly maintain social distancing.

Agencies

