Tunnel Works To Begin In Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh Fast Track

Nepali Army has pushed forward the procurement process for the construction of the two tunnels of the Kathmandu-Terai/Madhes Fast Track (KTFT) road project reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the daily, publishing a notice of letter of intent (LoI) in the Gorkhapatra Daily on Sunday, the NA has said that the Project Office will very soon conclude the tender process after it finalises the international companies to take the tunnel and bridge construction works ahead.

The Fast Track Office’s notice was published today at a time when the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Federal Parliament on April 1 had directed to cancel the second phase contract bidding citing irregularities in the procurement process. According to the Army Headquarters, now both the contracts will be signed together.

According to the LoI, the cost of these two packages is Rs. 43.883 billion according to the dollar exchange rate set by the Nepal Rastra Bank on Sunday. The daily said China State Construction Engineering Corporation China and Poly Chanda Engineering Company were selected for the first package. Only Poly Chanda Engineering Company China was selected for the second package.