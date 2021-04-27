Immigration Department Restricted Making TIA As Transit To Departure For Third Countries

Immigration Department Restricted Making TIA As Transit To Departure For Third Countries

April 27, 2021, 4:55 p.m.

The government has restricted the arrival of foreigners intending to travel third countries via Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) and using TIA as transit airport from April 28 midnight considering the global pandemic of COVID-19 reports RSS.

However, the ongoing services provided to travelers arriving to Nepal as final destination and departing from Nepal would be continues as well, according to the Department of Immigration

Agencies

