Immigration Department Restricted Making TIA As Transit To Departure For Third Countries

The government has restricted the arrival of foreigners intending to travel third countries via Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) and using TIA as transit airport from April 28 midnight considering the global pandemic of COVID-19 reports RSS.
However, the ongoing services provided to travelers arriving to Nepal as final destination and departing from Nepal would be continues as well, according to the Department of Immigration
VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75