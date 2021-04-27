Weather Forecast For April 27: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And 2

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 along with hilly region of the rest of the Province, and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to continue at one or two places of hilly region of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, mainly fair in the rest of the country.
VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
