COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4897 New Cases , 773 Recoveries And 18 Deaths

With 4524 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 312699.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 14834 test (with 13879 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 955 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 4897 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 773 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 278506. The recovery rate is 89.3 percent.

There were 17 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3211. There are 30209 are active cases in the country. Out of this, 2364 are in institutional isolation and 27845 are in home isolation. Of the active patients, 317 are admitted to the ICU and 98 are under treatment with ventilator facility.