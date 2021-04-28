M 6.4 Quake Jolts North East India And Eastern Nepal

April 28, 2021, 12:16 p.m.

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake hit northeastern India at a depth of 10 kilometers on Wednesday, according the US Geological Survey. Eastern part of Nepal also feels tremor.

The quake rocks of Jhapa, Biratnagar and other eastern cities.

A major earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Northeast India on Wednesday morning. The earthquake originated in Tezpur of Assam and tremors were felt across Assam, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale originated in Sonitpur, Tezpur of Assam. The first earthquake was recorded at 7:51 am and according to the seismology centre, it was centred 43 km west of Tezpur in Assam.

There were two aftershocks following the first major earthquake, one at 7.58 am and another at 8.01 am. The two aftershocks measured 4.3 and 4.4 on the Richter Scale.

A road in Sonitpur that was the epicentre of the earthquake has developed a crack following the impact of the earthquake.

Locals in Assam and North Bengal reported the major earthquake around 8 am on Thursday. Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among those who tweeted about the earthquake.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well-being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts."

Locals in Assam and North Bengal who experience the tremors said the earthquake may have lasted for at least 30 second and continued to shake up buildings during that time.

The US Geological Survey has said the earthquake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 29 kilometres (18 miles).

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Tinsukia in Assam on April 6. A day before that, another earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Sikkim-Nepal border. The earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.Live TV

Agencies

