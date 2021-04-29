Former Queen Komal Transferred To ICU

April 29, 2021, 10:33 a.m.

Former Queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit following complications in her health. She is currently undergoing treatment at Norvic International Hospital Thapathali reports Deshsanchar.

She was admitted to the hospital four days ago along with former King Gyanendra, daughter Prerana following the infection of COVID-19. However, the health condition of former King Gyanendra and daughter Prerana’s health conditions is satisfactory.

Former queen Komal was transferred to ICU last night to under the supervision of doctors.

