Japanese Government Honors Ms. Yamane Masako

Japanese Government Honors Ms. Yamane Masako

April 29, 2021, 6:17 p.m.

Ms. Yamane Masako has been recognized for her outstanding contributions as a medical volunteer in Nepal. In recognition of her long-term effort, she has been conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays.

The Government of Japan announced the recipients of the 2021 Spring Conferment of Decoration, which this year includes a Japanese volunteer who has been working in Nepal since 1983.

The Embassy of Japan congratulates Ms. Yamane on her achievement. Ms. Yamane began her activities in Nepal as a volunteer of the health care sector from 1983, and has been working here for more than 30 years. She works with the Rural Health Education and Service Center (RHESC), which was established in 1986 and has been providing medical treatment for socially and economically disadvantaged people in rural areas and suburbs in the north-east area of the Kathmandu Valley. RHESC’s reputation has spread and many people asked for treatment from all over Nepal.

They now care for about 15,000 people annually. Two months after the Gorkha Earthquake in 2015, RHESC started a mobile clinic in the earthquake-affected remote mountainous villages, particularly where doctors were not available. Their assistance gave both hope and peace of mind to the people in those areas. Ms. Yamane made contribution for the better medical service in Nepal and her assistance is also recognized as one of the important support which has been made from Japan to Nepal. She was awarded the Ambassador’s Commendation in 2017.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1561 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4831 New Cases , 888 Recoveries And 35 Deaths
Apr 29, 2021
Former Queen Komal Transferred To ICU
Apr 29, 2021
Indian Prime Minister Modi Thanks Russian President Putin For Extending Support To India In Covid Crisis
Apr 29, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 29: Generally Cloudy In The Hills
Apr 29, 2021

More on National

Lockdown Start From Today By Agencies 13 hours, 29 minutes ago
China Pledges To Deepen Anti-pandemic Cooperation With South Asian Countries: Chinese Foreign Minister By Xinhua 1 day, 11 hours ago
Foreign Ministers Of Five Asian Countries Including China Agree To Strengthen Cooperation To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Japan Extends Grant Aids For Improvement of Medical Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Prime Minister Oli Inaugurates Bhimsensthmbha (Dharahara) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
India Builds Three School Buildings In Palpa District. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1561 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4831 New Cases , 888 Recoveries And 35 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2021
US Advises Its Citizens In India To Leave As Soon As Possible By Agencies Apr 29, 2021
Char Dham Yatra Suspended By Agencies Apr 29, 2021
PEACE CORPS, VSO & NDS By Hemang Dixit Apr 29, 2021
Biden Tells Congress US ‘Moving Forward’ Amid Pandemic By Agencies Apr 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75