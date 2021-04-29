Lockdown Start From Today

Minister for Information and Communication Parbat Gurung said that he Cabinet meeting decided to impose a 15-day restriction order in three districts of Kathmandu Valley - Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur, with effect from 6:00 am on April 29 to May 13.

The cabinet on its on April 26 had given authority to every district administration officer to impose reasonable restriction order for up to 15 days and additional days if necessary, when the active cases of the coronavirus infection reach 200 in the rural and urban areas of Mountain and Hilly regions and 500 cases per day in Kathmandu Valley and Terai regions.

Likewise, the government has implemented work from home system in government offices and essential service sectors to minimise the crowd and manage an alternative routine in the government and essential service providing offices to conduct daily works under the coordination of concerned office head.

The government has put forward two conditions for Indian and Chinese nationals to enter Nepal by land. The government has exempted them from coming to Nepal if they produce negative results of PCR tests done within 72 hours and show evidence that they have booked a hotel and are willing to stay in quarantine for 10 days.

The citizens of third countries other than neighbouring countries will be allowed to come only by air services.

In case of foreigners arriving by air, they will have to show PCR test done within 72 hours and proof of hotel booking in order to stay in hotel quarantine for 10 days.

Nepali citizens entering Nepal by land from India have to stay at home quarantine for 10 days under local level monitoring.

The Cabinet meeting has also directed the Nepali Army to establish multi-purpose holding centres of semi-temporary nature with capacities of 1,000 at Indian border points and one in the Capital.

According to the decision, such holding centres will be established in Gaddhachauki in Kanchanpur, Gauriphanta in Dhangadi, Jamunaha in Banke, Krishnanagar in Kapilvastu, Belahiya in Bhairahawa, Rani in Morang, Birgunj in Parsa and Kakarbhitta in Jhapa.

Source: The Rising Nepal