MoPH Warned For Health Crisis Due To Spike COVID-19 Cases

April 30, 2021, 8:58 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population has said that the nation’s healthcare system had been overwhelmed with the spiking infections; the Health Ministry appealed everyone to remain careful.

The Health Ministry in a press statement said the COVID-19 cases in Nepal have been mounting in an alarming manner in recent times.

According to the Ministry, the infection rate in 22 districts has been increasing in a higher rate . Those 22 districts include Morang, Sunsari, Jhapa, Parsa, Bara, Dhanusa, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Chitwan, Makwanpur, Kavrepalanchowk, Kaski, Dang, Banke, Rupandehi, Palpa, Bardiya, Kapilvastu, Surkhet, Kailali and Kanchanpur.

“A grave situation has already arrived as the health system is not being able to provide beds for the treatment of infected patients,” said the ministry, appealing everyone to stay alert and duly follow all the health safety standards.

“Wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and frequently washing hands are the best way to prevent the infection,” the ministry added.

MoHP said that it was vital to immediately halt crowding in public places and prevent mobility in and outside the nation.

Agencies

