India's Daily COVID Count Tops 400,000

India's Daily COVID Count Tops 400,000

May 2, 2021, 6:57 a.m.

Health officials in India say the country's daily coronavirus count has surpassed 400,000 for the first time since the pandemic began reports NHK.

The Indian government posted a record daily count of 401,993 new cases and 3,523 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

A number of people in India are believed to have died without receiving medical treatment due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical-grade oxygen.

In an effort to curb new cases, the Indian government expanded its vaccine rollout program on Saturday to include all people aged 18 or older. Previously, only people aged 45 or above were eligible.

Local media estimate 600 million more people have become eligible following the expansion.

But the country is also facing a shortage of vaccines. Officials in some states say they are unable to administer shots to the wider age group due to a lack of supplies.

The Indian government plans to use Russian-made vaccines that it has approved for emergency use. It is also expected to receive vaccine materials from the United States.

Agencies

Foundation Stone For Solar Mini-Grid Laid At Hilsa
May 02, 2021
WHO Approves Moderna Vaccine, Decision On Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac Next Week
May 02, 2021
Kumbh Mela Ends, 70 Lakh Participated In 'Scaled Down' Event Held Amid COVID-19 Surge
May 01, 2021
India's Expanded Vaccine Rollout Faces Delays
May 01, 2021
MoPH Warned For Health Crisis Due To Spike COVID-19 Cases
Apr 30, 2021

More on India

Kumbh Mela Ends, 70 Lakh Participated In 'Scaled Down' Event Held Amid COVID-19 Surge By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
India's Expanded Vaccine Rollout Faces Delays By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Over 40 Nations Offer COVID-19 Aid To India By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
US Advises Its Citizens In India To Leave As Soon As Possible By Agencies 2 days, 20 hours ago
Char Dham Yatra Suspended By Agencies 2 days, 20 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Modi Thanks Russian President Putin For Extending Support To India In Covid Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Labor Day 2021 For Safety And Health: By Shanker Man Singh May 02, 2021
Foundation Stone For Solar Mini-Grid Laid At Hilsa By Agencies May 02, 2021
WHO Approves Moderna Vaccine, Decision On Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac Next Week By Agencies May 02, 2021
Weather Forecast For May 2; Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2495 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5763 New Cases , 1287 Recoveries And 19 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75