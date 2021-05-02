WHO Approves Moderna Vaccine, Decision On Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac Next Week

The World Health Organization has listed the Moderna vaccine (officially: mRNA 1273) for emergency use. It's the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the WHO, meaning it can now be distributed as part of the COVAX effort.
Decisions are due next week from the WHO on whether to add the Sinopharm and Sinovac jabs, both produced in China, to the list of approved vaccines.
