WHO Approves Moderna Vaccine, Decision On Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac Next Week

WHO Approves Moderna Vaccine, Decision On Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac Next Week

May 2, 2021, 7:05 a.m.

The World Health Organization has listed the Moderna vaccine (officially: mRNA 1273) for emergency use. It's the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the WHO, meaning it can now be distributed as part of the COVAX effort.

Decisions are due next week from the WHO on whether to add the Sinopharm and Sinovac jabs, both produced in China, to the list of approved vaccines.

Agencies

Foundation Stone For Solar Mini-Grid Laid At Hilsa
May 02, 2021
India's Daily COVID Count Tops 400,000
May 02, 2021
Kumbh Mela Ends, 70 Lakh Participated In 'Scaled Down' Event Held Amid COVID-19 Surge
May 01, 2021
India's Expanded Vaccine Rollout Faces Delays
May 01, 2021
MoPH Warned For Health Crisis Due To Spike COVID-19 Cases
Apr 30, 2021

More on Health

Foundation Stone For Solar Mini-Grid Laid At Hilsa By Agencies 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2495 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 18 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5763 New Cases , 1287 Recoveries And 19 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 22 minutes ago
MoPH Warned For Health Crisis Due To Spike COVID-19 Cases By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2956 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Former Queen Komal Undergoing Plasma Therapy By Agencies 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Labor Day 2021 For Safety And Health: By Shanker Man Singh May 02, 2021
India's Daily COVID Count Tops 400,000 By Agencies May 02, 2021
Weather Forecast For May 2; Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2021
Nepal Army Mountain Cleaning Team Collected 5,154 KG Of Waste By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2021
Kumbh Mela Ends, 70 Lakh Participated In 'Scaled Down' Event Held Amid COVID-19 Surge By Agencies May 01, 2021
India's Expanded Vaccine Rollout Faces Delays By Agencies May 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75