CBS Postponed 12th National Census Indefinitely

CBS Postponed 12th National Census Indefinitely

May 3, 2021, 6:11 p.m.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has decided to postpone the 12th national population census, which was being held after 10 years reports The Rising Nepal.

"According to our schedule, we were supposed to be holding meetings and programmes to directly communicate with the people. But due to the increasing threat of COVID-19, we have decided to postpone the programme for now," informed Dundiraj Lamichhane, chief of Population Statistics Office under the Central Bureau of Statistics reports the daily.

"Although the meeting of the council of ministers has decided to halt all works related to population census, for now, we have not received an official letter regarding the same yet," he said.

Lamichhane informed that the works of the national census would be done in the upcoming days by framing a new schedule on the basis of the status of COVID-19 in the nation.

Agencies

Nepal Suspends All Domestic, International Flights From May 6
May 03, 2021
India Hits New Grim Record With 3,689 COVID-19 Deaths In One Day
May 03, 2021
Victory For Trinamool; DMK Wins; Left In Kerala; BJP Keeps Assam
May 02, 2021
Foundation Stone For Solar Mini-Grid Laid At Hilsa
May 02, 2021
WHO Approves Moderna Vaccine, Decision On Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac Next Week
May 02, 2021

More on News

Nepal Suspends All Domestic, International Flights From May 6 By Agencies 14 hours, 18 minutes ago
Nepal Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Dominica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
China Successfully Launches Space Station Module By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
Former Queen Komal Transferred To ICU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
M 6.4 Quake Jolts North East India And Eastern Nepal By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago
Over Half A Million People Have Left Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3666 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7388 New Cases , 2022 Recoveries And 37 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2021
PM OLI Testing Strength By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2021
India Hits New Grim Record With 3,689 COVID-19 Deaths In One Day By Agencies May 03, 2021
Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 150 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75