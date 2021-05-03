COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7388 New Cases , 2022 Recoveries And 37 Deaths

May 3, 2021, 5:42 p.m.

With 7388 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 343418.

In 16147 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past In 16,658 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 7,388 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its daily update.

Likewise, out of 518 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 60 people.

Currently, there are 54,041 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,869 patients are admitted to various institutional isolations and 50,172 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 212 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 578 are admitted to the ICU and 142 are receiving treatment under ventilator facility. The Ministry said that 2022 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 286015. The recovery rate is 83.28 percent.

There were 37 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3362. Of the active patients, 477 are admitted to the ICU and 131 are under treatment with ventilator facility.

