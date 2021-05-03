Nepal Suspends All Domestic, International Flights From May 6

Nepal Suspends All Domestic, International Flights From May 6

May 3, 2021, 7:36 a.m.

The Meeting of Council of Ministers held today at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar has decided to halt all the domestic flights from today midnight and international flights from 12:00 am on May 6 reports The Rising Nepal.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, who is also the spokesperson of ruling CPN-UML informed that the meeting had taken the decision to this effect in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

