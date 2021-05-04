Kathmandu Valley Logs 3893 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3893 COVID-19 Cases

May 4, 2021, 5:34 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3893 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 16,131 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 3893 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its daily update. Out of 571 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 73 people.

Of 3666 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2779 cases in Kathmandu and 601 in Laitpur and 513 in Bhaktapur.

With 7587 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 351005.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

JICA To Support Improvement Of The Inclusive Sanitary Environment in Pokhara
May 04, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7587 Cases , 1775 Recoveries And 55 Deaths
May 04, 2021
The United States Provides Additional Funding Support to Nepal Amidst the Second Wave of COVID-19
May 04, 2021
Qatar Imposes New Home Quarantine Entry Requirements
May 04, 2021
Advanced Engineering College Organized A Webinar In Association With United Nations Volunteering
May 04, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7587 Cases , 1775 Recoveries And 55 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Nepal Appeals For COVID-19 Vaccines As Cases Rise By REUTERS 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3666 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7388 New Cases , 2022 Recoveries And 37 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
India Hits New Grim Record With 3,689 COVID-19 Deaths In One Day By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 150 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

JICA To Support Improvement Of The Inclusive Sanitary Environment in Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
The United States Provides Additional Funding Support to Nepal Amidst the Second Wave of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
Chartered Flights To Operate During Prohibitory Period By Agencies May 04, 2021
Qatar Imposes New Home Quarantine Entry Requirements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021
World Day For Safety And Health At Work By Agencies May 04, 2021
Advanced Engineering College Organized A Webinar In Association With United Nations Volunteering By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75