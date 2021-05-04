Kathmandu Valley Logs 3893 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3893 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 16,131 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 3893 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its daily update. Out of 571 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 73 people.

Of 3666 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2779 cases in Kathmandu and 601 in Laitpur and 513 in Bhaktapur.

With 7587 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 351005.