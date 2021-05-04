The United States Provides Additional Funding Support to Nepal Amidst the Second Wave of COVID-19

Kathmandu – As COVID-19 cases surge, and as Nepal enters another challenging time, the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announces an additional $8.5 million in emergency response funding to combat the disease and to support the Nepali people.

According a press release issued by The U.S. Embassy in Nepal, the additional assistance will help intensify the Government of Nepal’s COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and case investigation, treatment, infection prevention and control, border control, and other work at the federal, provincial and municipal levels.

USAID/Nepal will also scale-up its response at the community level, supporting the most vulnerable. Assistance will include support to households and families through life-saving COVID-19 counseling and referrals, nutrition counseling, health care access, ensure the continuity of critical HIV services, and mitigate the secondary impacts of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has stood with the people and Government of Nepal in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. With USAID’s latest provision of emergency funding, the U.S. Government reaffirms its commitment to the strong and collaborative 70-year partnership between the United States and Nepal.