COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8659 Cases , 1993 Recoveries And 59 Deaths

With 8659 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 359664.

In 20756 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 8605 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its daily update. Out of 616 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 54 people.

Currently, there are 66652 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 4764 patients are admitted to various institutional isolations and 61588 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 381 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 600 are admitted to the ICU and 156 are receiving treatment under a ventilator facility. There were 59 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached 3476.

Today, 1993 patients recovered following the treatment. Nepal has now recorded 289,787 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is at 80.6 percent.