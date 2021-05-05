Nepal Army At Work To Construct Infrastructures For Holding Centres

The Nepali Army is at work to construct infrastructures for holding centres and isolation facility for Covid-19 suspected and infected people, said the Army reports RSS.

As per the government’s decision to build holding centres and isolation facility that accommodate at least 1000 people near the borders with neighbouring India, the infrastructures to be constructed will be based at Gaddachauki, Gauriphanta, Jamunaha, Krishnanagar, Behiya, Birgunj, Rani and Kakadvitta.

According to RSS, in case of Kathmandu, the central capital of the country, a discussion on which of Trichandra Military Hospital at Mahankal or Birendra Military Hospital at Chhauni will be put for use for housing Covid-19 suspected and infected people is underway, said the Army Spokesperson Santosh Ballav Poudel.

However, Trichandra Military Hospital could accommodate approximately 80 infected people, according to an Army preliminary study.

Lately following increasing infection cases, the government has accorded a high priority to the establishment of makeshift hospitals to house infected people.

In his address to the people on Monday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has directed establishment of makeshift hospitals with a total of 1000 beds in provinces and the Kathmandu Valley.

The Army has already written to the concerned authority for acquiring lands and releasing budget for the construction of hospital buildings in this regard. The project is expected to be complete in around one and a half months reports RSS.