CPN-UML Standing Committee Meeting Discusses To Obtain Vote In Parliament

May 6, 2021, 3:12 p.m.

Following hour long discussion, the meeting of the Standing Committee of the ruling CPN-UML has concluded.

Spokesperson of the party and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said, "Discussions about the strategies to be applied to ensure the victory of the party's candidate in the election for National Assembly member on May 20 were held in the meeting."

Gyawali said that talks were held on obtaining the vote of confidence in the upcoming special session of the parliament, Gyawali said.

Agencies

India Records New High Of Over 4.12 Lakh Covid cases, 3,980 Deaths In Last 24 Hours
May 06, 2021
Israel’s President Taps Opposition Leader Lapid To Form New Government
May 06, 2021
Climbing Expedition Resumes Mount Everest
May 06, 2021
US Backs COVID Vaccine Patent Waivers
May 06, 2021
WHO To Set Up Pandemic Intelligence Hub In Berlin
May 06, 2021

