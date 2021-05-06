Weather Forecast For May 6: Generally Cloudy

Weather Forecast For May 6 Across Nepal

May 6, 2021, 7:17 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

