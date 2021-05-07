Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 7 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 7 Across Nepal

May 7, 2021, 7:19 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at some places of the country.

