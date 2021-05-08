COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8418 Cases , 3370 Recoveries And 53 Deaths

With 8418 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 385390.

In 17315 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 8418 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its daily update.

Similarly, out of 989 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 131 people.

There are 83493 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 5475patients are admitted to various institutional isolations and 78018 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 350 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Meanwhile, 3370 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 298765 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is at 77.04 per cent.

Moreover, 53 virus-related fatalities were confirmed in past 24 hours, taking the nation's COVID-19 death toll to 3632. There are 758 in ICU and 231 in Ventilator.