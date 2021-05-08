Dordikhola To Generate 27 MW Electricity From Mid-July

Dordikhola To Generate 27 MW Electricity From Mid-July

May 8, 2021, 9:26 a.m.

The 27-megawatt Dordikhola Hydroelectricity Project under construction on the Dordi River in Lamjung is expected to start generating electricity within the current fiscal year reports The Rising Nepal.

The project, being constructed by Himalayan Power Partner Ltd. (HPPL), is preparing to start generating electricity by the middle of July. To meet this goal, the dam site, descender and intake were tested on Thursday. “The tunnel, penstock pipes and electromechanical materials including runners will also be tested soon,” said Engineer Deepak Gyawali.

According to the project, testing on all the structures will last for three days. “We started testing from the upper area because electromechanical work on the powerhouse is nearly complete,” Gyawali added. “We aim to complete testing by May and begin generating electricity commercially from mid-July.”

The daily quoting Gyawali informed that the hydel project had three Francis turbines with a capacity of nine megawatts each. Electricity will be generated at the powerhouse located on the bank of the Marsyangdi River at Ramchowkbesi. The produced power will be transmitted to the 132-kilovolt substation under construction at Udipur at a distance of 1.2 kilometres from the powerhouse.

Agencies

