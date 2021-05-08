Kathmandu Valley Logs 3114 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3114 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 17315 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 3114 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its daily update.

Similarly, out of 989 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 3114 people.

Of 3114 cases, the Kathmandu district records 2270 cases in Kathmandu and 463 in Lalitpur and 381in Bhaktapur. There are 208 patients in ICU and 96 in ventilators.

With 8418 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 385390.