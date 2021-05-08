Nepal Airlines To Send Its A330 Aircraft To China To Bring Medical Equipment

Nepal is sending A 330 wide body aircraft to China on 10 May to bring the essential medicines and health equipment gifted by Chinese government under a grant.

The airplane will carry oxygen cylinders, ventilators and other medical equipment in its flight. According to Nepal Airlines, it is now preparing for next flight to Beijing. .

According to a report, the aircraft will bring 400 pieces of oxygen cylinders, 20 piece ventilators. China has announced to provide 20,000 oxygen cylinders to Nepal. According to General Manager of Nepal Airlines Dim Prakash Poudel, Nepal Airlines is preparing for the flights.