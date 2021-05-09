Kathmandu Valley Logs 4198 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 6198 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 18,787 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 4198 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the Health Ministry during the regular press briefing. Similarly, 506 out of antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 73 people.

Of 4198 cases, Kathmandu districts records 3161 cases in Kathmandu and 533 in Lalitpur and 504 in Bhaktapur.

With 8777 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 394,667.