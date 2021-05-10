COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9127 New Cases, 4,022 Recoveries And 139 Deaths

May 10, 2021, 6:40 p.m.

With 9127 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 403794..

In 17,623 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 788 done in the past 24 hours, 9,127 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Currently, there are 93,141 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 6,715 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 86,426 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 427 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine. Likewise,4007 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Nepal has now recorded 306794 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 75.98 percent. Moreover, 53 virus-related fatalities were confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the nation's COVID-19 death toll to 3632. There are 758 in ICU and 231 in Ventilator.

