Death Toll From Kabul Blasts Tops 60

Death Toll From Kabul Blasts Tops 60

May 10, 2021, 6:51 a.m.

The Afghan government says the death toll from recent explosions near a school in the capital Kabul has climbed to at least 63, with over 150 others wounded.

Officials say most of those killed were female students.

Security officials say a vehicle laden with explosives was detonated near the school's entrance gate on Saturday, followed by more bombings nearby.

President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement later in the day blaming Taliban militants for the blasts. He condemned the explosions as a crime against humanity.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attacks.

Anti-government forces have continued their campaign of terror in Afghanistan despite Washington's move to withdraw all troops from the country by September 11, which marks exactly 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States.

Experts fear that the security situation in Afghanistan may deteriorate further.

Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and an advocate for girls' right to education, responded to the explosions with a social media post on Sunday. She urged world leaders to "unite to safeguard school-children."

Yousafzai tweeted, "The escalation of terrorism is alarming for peace and democracy in Afghanistan." She added that her heart is with the families of the victims.

Source: NHK

Agencies

China's Sinovac Vaccine Prevents Deaths And ICU Hospitalization 100 Percent: Turkish Doctors
May 10, 2021
Over 3.2 Million Die Due To COVID-19 Globally, 93 Million Recoveries
May 10, 2021
India’s Ten States Account For Over 71 Percent Of New COVID-19 Cases
May 10, 2021
India's Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 4,000
May 09, 2021
Nepal Airlines To Send Its A330 Aircraft To China To Bring Medical Equipment
May 08, 2021

More on International

Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage By Agencies 6 days, 6 hours ago
Biden Tells Congress US ‘Moving Forward’ Amid Pandemic By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Biden’s First Day: A Turning Point for Immigration? By Aaron Gates-Lincoln 1 week, 6 days ago
Australia cancels Belt And Road Deal With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
UK Royal Family Bids Farewell To Prince Philip By Agencies 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Russia Expels 10 U.S. Diplomats In Retaliation For Sanctions By Xinhua 3 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

China's Sinovac Vaccine Prevents Deaths And ICU Hospitalization 100 Percent: Turkish Doctors By Agencies May 10, 2021
Over 3.2 Million Die Due To COVID-19 Globally, 93 Million Recoveries By Agencies May 10, 2021
India’s Ten States Account For Over 71 Percent Of New COVID-19 Cases By Agencies May 10, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecast For April 10 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2021
Politics And Pandemic By Dr. Tilak Rawal May 09, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 4198 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75