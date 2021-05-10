PM Oli Fails To Secure Vote Of Confidence

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has failed to garner the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives (HoR).
Of the total 274 members of the HoR, only 232 were present in today's special session.
Of the members present, 93 voted for the Prime Minister, 124 voted against him and 15 members remained neutral. and 39 absent.
