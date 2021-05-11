Chandragiri Municipality To Run 100-Bed Isolation Centre From May 15

The Chandragiri Municipality in Kathmandu district is going to run an isolation centre from May 15 at a community hospital in its ward no 8 reports RSS.

The Municipality is building a 100-bed isolation centre where those suspected to have contracted Covid-19 and the infected ones will be treated, informed ward no 8 chairperson Santosh Khadka.

Furthermore, the government vehicle being used by the ward no 8 office will be used as an ambulance at the time of a health crisis like this, said Khadka.

According to RSS, health workers will be mobilized round the clock in the centre to be set up at Matatirtha Community Hospital.

For the critical cases, the isolation centre will coordinate with the Balambu-based Armed Police Force’s Hospital for further treatment of the Covid-19 patients, shared Municipality’s health department chief Ram Raman Ghimire.

There are 2,663 Covid-19 cases in the Municipality till date. The number of active cases stands at 390 while 26 people have succumbed to the deadly infection so far, according to the Municipality.