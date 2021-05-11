COVID-19 Update: Record 225 COVID-19 Deaths 9,317 New Infections, 5,225 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Record 225 COVID-19 Deaths 9,317 New Infections, 5,225 Recoveries

May 11, 2021, 9:07 p.m.

With 9,317new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 403794.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday added 225 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 4,084. This is the highest single-day fatalities recorded by the nation until now.

In its daily update, the ministry informed that the death counts of the last 24 hours also included fatalities reported by CCMC and Nepal Army.

Similarly, with 9,317 new cases of COVID-19, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 413,111.

In 20,596 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 720 done in the past 24 hours, total of 9,483 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Currently, there are 97,008 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7,094 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 89,914 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 448 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Meanwhile, 5,225 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 312,019 of recovery and the recovery rate is 76 per cent.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Has Suspended All International Flights By May 31
May 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3927 COVID-19 Cases
May 11, 2021
Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places
May 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3607 COVID-19 Cases
May 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9127 New Cases, 4,022 Recoveries And 139 Deaths
May 10, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3927 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
India Records 3.29 Lakh Cases In A Day, More Recoveries In 2 Months By Agencies 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
Chandragiri Municipality To Run 100-Bed Isolation Centre From May 15 By Agencies 13 hours, 56 minutes ago
WHO Keeps Eye Out For Variant Found In India By Agencies 16 hours, 25 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3607 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9127 New Cases, 4,022 Recoveries And 139 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Has Suspended All International Flights By May 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2021
DAOs Extend Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley Till May 26 By Agencies May 11, 2021
China Provides Homemade Vaccines To Over 100 Countries, International Organizations By Agencies May 11, 2021
Concerns Rise Over Tensions In Jerusalem By Agencies May 11, 2021
President Calls To Form Coalition Government By Agencies May 11, 2021
Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75