COVID-19 Update: Record 225 COVID-19 Deaths 9,317 New Infections, 5,225 Recoveries

With 9,317new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 403794.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday added 225 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 4,084. This is the highest single-day fatalities recorded by the nation until now.

In its daily update, the ministry informed that the death counts of the last 24 hours also included fatalities reported by CCMC and Nepal Army.

Similarly, with 9,317 new cases of COVID-19, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 413,111.

In 20,596 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 720 done in the past 24 hours, total of 9,483 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Currently, there are 97,008 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7,094 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 89,914 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 448 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Meanwhile, 5,225 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 312,019 of recovery and the recovery rate is 76 per cent.