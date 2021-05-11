Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places

May 11, 2021, 6:51 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 and Province 2.

