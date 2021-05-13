COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8842 New Cases, 5055 Recoveries And 214 Deaths

May 13, 2021, 6:17 p.m.

With 9238 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 431191.

In 19477 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests 8842 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry. Similarly, 771 antigen test also conducted.

Currently, there are 105207 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 8820 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 96379 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 517 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Likewise, 4444 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Nepal has now recorded 5055 with total 321515 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 74.6 per cent. Moreover, 214 virus-related fatalities were confirmed in past 24 hours, taking the nation's COVID-19 death toll to 4466. There are 1381 in ICU and 380 in Ventilator.

