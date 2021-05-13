India Reports 352181 Recoveries With 362727 New COVID-19 Cases

India Reports 352181 Recoveries With 362727 New COVID-19 Cases

May 13, 2021, 3:20 p.m.

The number of daily infections crossed daily recoveries in India with 3,62,727 new Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The daily recovered cases stand at 3,52,181, according to the Union Health Ministry. According to INA, India reports 3,62,727 new COVID19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,37,03,665 Total discharges: 1,97,34,823 Death toll: 2,58,317 Active cases: 37,10,525 Total vaccination: 17,72,14,256


Agencies

