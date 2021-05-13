Weather Analysis And Update For May 13 Across Nepal

May 13, 2021, 6:43 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country along with Province 1 and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

