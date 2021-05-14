Kathmandu Valley Logs 3349 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3349 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 32478 total tests (20948 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 530 antigen test) 8520 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Of 3349 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2458 cases in Kathmandu and 556 in Lalitpur and 335 in Bhaktapur.

With 8520 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 439658.