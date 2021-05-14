PM KP Oli Expanded Cabinet Giving Continuity To All Previous Ministers

PM KP Oli Expanded Cabinet Giving Continuity To All Previous Ministers

May 14, 2021, 3:55 p.m.

Following taking oath of office, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has expanded his cabinet giving continuity to all the ministers in his previous cabinet. Amid a function, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari administered an oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers.

Those included 21 full ministers and 3 ministers of state.

Taking the easy course, PM Oli appointed all the previous ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokharel, Ministers Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal, Hridayesh Tripathy, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, Parbat Gurung, Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Bashanta Nembang, Bishnu Poudel,Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Lekh Raj Bhatta and others.

Although Prime Minister Oli requested the leaders of Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) and Madav Kumar Nepal-led faction to join the cabinet, they declined to send their persons.

After internal consultations with his close coteries, Prime Minister Oli has decided to give continuity to all the old cabinet colleagues in his new cabinet.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3349 COVID-19 Cases
May 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8520 New Cases, 6135 Recoveries And 203 Deaths
May 14, 2021
Weather Forecasting And Analysis For May 14 Across Nepal
May 14, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3562 COVID-19 Cases
May 13, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8842 New Cases, 5055 Recoveries And 214 Deaths
May 13, 2021

More on Politics

President Bhandari Appointed Oli As PM For Third Time By Agencies 11 hours, 8 minutes ago
PM OLI Testing Strength By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
PM Oli And Nepal’s Talks Ended With Positive Notes By Agencies 3 weeks, 1 day ago
PM Oli And Nepal Meeting: No Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
POLITICS No Magic Number By Keshab Poudel 3 weeks, 4 days ago
New Government Is Impossible Till Maoist Pull Out From The Government;: NC President Deuba By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3349 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8520 New Cases, 6135 Recoveries And 203 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2021
India’s Decision To Extend Gap Six-eight Weeks To 12-16 Weeks Is Reasonable: Dr Fauci By Agencies May 14, 2021
PM KP Oli Starts Third Inning As Prime Minister By Agencies May 14, 2021
Peak of India’s Covid-19 Second Wave In Sight By Agencies May 14, 2021
Parshuram Jayanti 2021: Rituals And Significance By Agencies May 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75