Weather Forecasting And Analysis For May 14 Across Nepal

May 14, 2021, 7:04 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Metrological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

