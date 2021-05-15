COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8048 New Cases, 5455 Recoveries And 187 Deaths

With 8048 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 447704.

In 18548 total tests (17971 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 570 antigen test) 8048 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Currently, there are 109740 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7969 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 101771 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 675 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

5455 recovered from Coronavirus with total 333108 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 74.4 per cent. Moreover, 187 virus-related fatalities were confirmed in past 24 hours, taking the nation's COVID-19 death toll to 4856. There are 1331 in ICU and 370in Ventilator.