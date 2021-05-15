Kathmandu Valley Logs 2937 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2937 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 18548 total tests (17971 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 570 antigen test) 8048 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Of 2937 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2146 cases in Kathmandu and 444 in Lalitpur and 347in Bhaktapur.

With 8048 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 447704.