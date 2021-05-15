Weather Analysis For May 15 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province , Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.
