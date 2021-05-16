Foreign Minister Gyawali Directed Nepalese Missions To Mobilize International Cooperation

May 16, 2021, 7:25 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali received updates from the respective Ambassadors on the efforts made for the mobilization of international cooperation of vaccines, oxygen related items, medicines and other health related supplies.

He held a virtual meeting with heads of Nepali diplomatic missions based in select 13 capital cities abroad. Minister informed the Ambassadors about the most recent initiatives taken within the country to address the ongoing crisis of the Covid 19 pandemic,

Foreign Minister Gyawali in a virtual meeting.jpg

Minister instructed the Embassies to maximize efforts towards that direction and to explore further avenues of support at the bilateral and multilateral levels as well as through philanthropic organizations, private sector and Nepali diaspora. He also advised the heads of missions to continue giving high priority to the protection and well-being of Nepali nationals abroad.

