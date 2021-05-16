Weather Forecasting For May 15 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.