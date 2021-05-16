Weather Forecasting For May 15 Across Nepal

Weather Forecasting For May 15 Across Nepal

May 16, 2021, 7:13 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2937 COVID-19 Cases
May 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8048 New Cases, 5455 Recoveries And 187 Deaths
May 15, 2021
Weather Analysis For May 15 Across Nepal
May 15, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3349 COVID-19 Cases
May 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8520 New Cases, 6135 Recoveries And 203 Deaths
May 14, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Analysis For May 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecasting And Analysis For May 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Analysis And Update For May 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Generally To Mostly Cloudy In Province 1 And 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Analysis And Forecast For April 10 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

UPPER TRISHULI 3 B Back At Work By A Correspondent May 16, 2021
Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2021: Significance And Importance By Agencies May 16, 2021
COVID-19 In Nepal: Save Our Lives By Keshab Poudel May 16, 2021
India Recorded 326098 New Cases, Situation Stabilizing By Agencies May 16, 2021
COVID-19 Global Update: 161 Million Infected With 3.3 Million Death By Agencies May 16, 2021
Biden Phones Leaders Of Israel, Palestine By Agencies May 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75