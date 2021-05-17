COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9198 New Cases, 5767 Recoveries And 214 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9198 New Cases, 5767 Recoveries And 214 Deaths

May 17, 2021, 5:28 p.m.

With 9198 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 464218.

In 22087 total tests (21653 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 434 antigen test) 9198 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Currently, there are 113480 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 6970 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 106510 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 708 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

5767 recovered from Coronavirus with total 345523 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 74.4 per cent. Moreover, 214 virus-related fatalities were confirmed in past 24 hours, taking the nation's COVID-19 death toll to 5216. There are 1259 in ICU and 400in Ventilator.

