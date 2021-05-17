Kathmandu Valley Logs 3098 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3098 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 22087 total tests (21653 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 434 antigen test) 3098 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Of 3098 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2346 cases in Kathmandu and 454 in Lalitpur and 298 in Bhaktapur.

With 9198 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 464218.