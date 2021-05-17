What Are The Characteristics Of The Variant Detected In India?

What Are The Characteristics Of The Variant Detected In India?

May 17, 2021, 7:19 a.m.

This is part 91 of our coronavirus FAQ. Click here to read other installments: #Coronavirus the facts. Find the latest information and answers from experts on everything COVID-19.

India strain a "variant of concern"

The World Health Organization has labeled a strain of COVID-19 first identified in India as a "variant of concern." The organization says there is information suggesting that the variant has a higher rate of transmission.

Three other variants, from the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have already been given that designation.

The WHO says samples resembling the India variant had been found in 49 countries and regions as of May 11, 2021. Sixty-six cases had been found in Japan's airport quarantines, and four cases within Japan as of May 10, 2021.

Mutations in India variant

The WHO says the India variant has at least two mutations, caused by changes of amino acids in its spike protein, which could affect its transmissibility or resistance to immunity.

It is not rare to find COIVD-19 samples with two or more mutations, but not all mutations have the same impact on characteristics such as infectious capacity.

The UK variant, which is spreading in Japan's Kansai region, has more than five mutations in its spike protein. The problematic one is the N501Y mutation, which could increase the infectious capacity.

This information is accurate as of May 14, 2021.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Nepal And China Discussed Cooperation On Prevention And Control Of COVID-19
May 17, 2021
Rocket Sirens Continue To Blare Rhroughout Night In Ashkelon, Beersheba
May 17, 2021
PM Oli And Nepal Closer To Settle The Disputes
May 16, 2021
Rato Machhindranath Chariot Festival Concluded
May 16, 2021
Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2021: Significance And Importance
May 16, 2021

More on Health

Nepal And China Discussed Cooperation On Prevention And Control Of COVID-19 By Agencies 23 minutes ago
NEA Offers Uninterrupted Supply Of Electricity To Oxygen Plants And Hospitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 27 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2609 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 35 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7316 New Cases, 6648 Recoveries And 145 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 1 minute ago
COVID-19 Global Update: 161 Million Infected With 3.3 Million Death By Agencies 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2937 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Rocket Sirens Continue To Blare Rhroughout Night In Ashkelon, Beersheba By Agencies May 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For May 17: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2021
Foreign Minister Gyawali Directed Nepalese Missions To Mobilize International Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2021
PM Oli And Nepal Closer To Settle The Disputes By Agencies May 16, 2021
Rato Machhindranath Chariot Festival Concluded By Agencies May 16, 2021
UPPER TRISHULI 3 B Back At Work By A Correspondent May 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75